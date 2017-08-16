ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 16 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:45:08ص
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظات مأرب وصعدة وتعز خلال الساعات الماضية
استهدف طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي محافظات مأرب ، صعدة ، تعز ومنطقة نجران ، فيما تعرضت مناطق بمديرية رازح لقصف صاروخي سعودي خلال الساعات الماضية.
آبي يتفق مع ترامب على أولوية منع كوريا الشمالية من إطلاق الصواريخ
اتفق رئيس وزراء اليابان شينزو آبي مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب على أن أولويتهما الأولى فيما يتعلق بكوريا الشمالية هي أن يبذلا كل ما بوسعهما لمنعها من مواصلة إطلاق الصواريخ.
هبوط اسعار الذهب إلى أقل من 1273 دولاراً للاوقية
هبط سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء الى اقل من 1273 دولاراً للاوقية بعدما ألمح زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون إلى ارجاء قرارا إطلاق صواريخ صوب جزيرة جوام الأمريكية ما شجع المستثمرين على شراء الأصول عالية المخاطر وعزز الأسهم والدولار وعائدات السندات.
المنتخب الوطني للطاولة يشارك في بطولة كأس العرب بمسقط
يشارك المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة في بطولة كأس العرب التي تستضيفها العاصمة العُمانية مسقط خلال الفترة من 15 وحتى 20 أغسطس الجاري.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Supreme Revolutionary Committee congratulates Yemen nation on 1st anniversary of peaceful transfer of power
[16/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 16 (Saba) – Chief of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Ali al-Houthi congratulated the Yemeni nation and the Supreme political council on the occasion of the first anniversary of peaceful transfer of power in the country.

In his congratulation statement to the nation and President Saleh al-Sammad, the president of the Supreme Political Council, Chief al-Houthi said :"The best option to prevent destruction and chaos to the homeland is by adopting the peaceful transfer of power, as a real option."

The country marks the first anniversary of peaceful transfer of power, one year after the power was peacefully and in a democracy way transferred from the Supreme Revolutionary Committee to the Supreme Political Council.

In his statement, the chief al-Houthi called Ansarullah movement and General People's Congress and their both allies to cement unity.

Chief al-Houthi also called on neighboring Saudi Arabia to stop its war against the Yemeni people, stressing that its aggression would not give it any advantage.


Reem K./Zak
Saba
