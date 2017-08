Army hits mercenaries in Marib [16/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, 16 Aug (Saba) –The army and popular forces targeted gatherings Saudi-paid mercenaries and their operations room in Koval camp in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The operation killed 50 mercenaries and wounded 70 others, the official said.





Najat N./AA



SABA