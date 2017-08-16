ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 16 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:45:08ص
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظات مأرب وصعدة وتعز خلال الساعات الماضية
استهدف طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي محافظات مأرب ، صعدة ، تعز ومنطقة نجران ، فيما تعرضت مناطق بمديرية رازح لقصف صاروخي سعودي خلال الساعات الماضية.
آبي يتفق مع ترامب على أولوية منع كوريا الشمالية من إطلاق الصواريخ
اتفق رئيس وزراء اليابان شينزو آبي مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب على أن أولويتهما الأولى فيما يتعلق بكوريا الشمالية هي أن يبذلا كل ما بوسعهما لمنعها من مواصلة إطلاق الصواريخ.
هبوط اسعار الذهب إلى أقل من 1273 دولاراً للاوقية
هبط سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء الى اقل من 1273 دولاراً للاوقية بعدما ألمح زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون إلى ارجاء قرارا إطلاق صواريخ صوب جزيرة جوام الأمريكية ما شجع المستثمرين على شراء الأصول عالية المخاطر وعزز الأسهم والدولار وعائدات السندات.
المنتخب الوطني للطاولة يشارك في بطولة كأس العرب بمسقط
يشارك المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة في بطولة كأس العرب التي تستضيفها العاصمة العُمانية مسقط خلال الفترة من 15 وحتى 20 أغسطس الجاري.
آخر الأخبار:
الأرصاد : تراجع ملحوظ لحالة عدم استقرار الأجواء خلال الساعات القادمة
إصابات برصاص الاحتلال في الدهيشة والاحتلال يعتقل اربعة من شرق القدس وثلاثة من الخليل
أسعار النفط ترتفع بفضل انخفاض المخزونات الأمريكية لكن التخمة العالمية تؤثر سلبا على السوق
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية الصلو بتعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi military, gatherings, vehicles in Najran
[16/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, Aug 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi military vehicles and gatherings in Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The groups, with four their military vehicles, were targeted in Saudi military sites behind al-Tawel camp, al-Hajer, the border guards headquarters in Nahuqa, al-Sudis, Talah and Rajla.

the missile of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi military groups in western Raqabat Suqam and Dhalam.

Also, the artillery of the army shelled Saudi soldiers in al-Tewle crossing point in Jizan province, hitting the target directly.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets waged two strikes on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
