Army hits Saudi military, gatherings, vehicles in Najran [16/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi military vehicles and gatherings in Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The groups, with four their military vehicles, were targeted in Saudi military sites behind al-Tawel camp, al-Hajer, the border guards headquarters in Nahuqa, al-Sudis, Talah and Rajla.



the missile of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi military groups in western Raqabat Suqam and Dhalam.



Also, the artillery of the army shelled Saudi soldiers in al-Tewle crossing point in Jizan province, hitting the target directly.



Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets waged two strikes on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba