ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 16 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 05:40:01م
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يحققون انتصارات كبيرة
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاحتلال يهدم بيت أسير في كوبر ويصيب 26 مواطنا من بينهم مصور تلفزيون فلسطين و مستوطنون ينصبون بيوتا متنقلة في بيت لحم
هدمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الأربعاء منزل الأسير عمر العبد منفذ عملية حلميش، في قرية كوبر شمال غرب مدينة رام الله، وأصيب مصور تلفزيون فلسطين محمد راضي بعيار معدني في الوجه من مسافة قصيرة خلال تغطيته الإعلامية.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بفضل انخفاض المخزونات الأمريكية لكن التخمة العالمية تؤثر سلبا على السوق
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء بدعم من انخفاض مخزونات الخام الأمريكية على الرغم من أن فائض الإمدادات بوجه عام ما زال يكبح الأسواق.
رونالدو وميسي وبوفون ضمن القائمة المختصرة للمرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب
كشف الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) الليلة الماضية عن القائمة المختصرة للاعبين لجائزة أفضل لاعب أوروبا هذا العام والتي ضمت البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو والأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي والحارس الإيطالي المخضرم جيانلويجي بوفون.
آخر الأخبار:
الأسهم الأمريكية تفتح مرتفعة مع ترقب المستثمرين محضر اجتماع المركزي
اللاعب الفرنسي ماتويدي يخضع للفحص الطبي تمهيدا لانتقاله إلى يوفنتوس
الجيش اللبناني يعلن استعادة السيطرة على تلال استراتيجية شمال شرق البلاد
دورة حول مهارات الإتصال والتوعية للحد من الكوليرا بالمحويت
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
22 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, wounded in Taiz
[16/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, 16 Aug (Saba) - A military official confirmed on Wednesday that 22 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces broke their attempts to move towards al-Kdha area of Taiz province.

The official added that the army and the popular forces repelled the failed attempts to move towards al-Kdha area, killing and wounding at least 22 mercenary.

During the operation, the national forces seized many of military equipment and weapons belonging to the mercenaries, the official said.


Najat N.-zak
SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفة احتجاجية بميناء الحديدة تزامنا مع الذكرى الثانية لاستهدافه من قبل العدوان
[16/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظات مأرب وصعدة وتعز خلال الساعات الماضية
[16/أغسطس/2017]
غارتان على مديرية منبه وقصف صاروخي على رازح بصعدة
[15/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية موزع بتعز
[15/أغسطس/2017]
قبائل سنحان تؤكد أهمية وحدة الصف ورفد الجبهات
[15/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by