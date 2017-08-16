22 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, wounded in Taiz [16/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, 16 Aug (Saba) - A military official confirmed on Wednesday that 22 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces broke their attempts to move towards al-Kdha area of Taiz province.



The official added that the army and the popular forces repelled the failed attempts to move towards al-Kdha area, killing and wounding at least 22 mercenary.



During the operation, the national forces seized many of military equipment and weapons belonging to the mercenaries, the official said.





