آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 15 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:58:28م
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية على مواقع وتحصينات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته كبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد خلال الساعات الماضية .
آبي يتفق مع ترامب على أولوية منع كوريا الشمالية من إطلاق الصواريخ
اتفق رئيس وزراء اليابان شينزو آبي مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب على أن أولويتهما الأولى فيما يتعلق بكوريا الشمالية هي أن يبذلا كل ما بوسعهما لمنعها من مواصلة إطلاق الصواريخ.
تراجع أسعار النفط بسبب ضعف أنشطة التكرير في الصين
انخفضت أسعار النفط الخام اليوم الاثنين مع تباطؤ نمو أنشطة التكرير في الصين ما يلقي بظلال من الشك على الطلب المستقبلي على الخام في ثاني أكبر دولة مستهلكة في العالم فيما تشير زيادة طاقة الحفر في الولايات المتحدة إلى تفاقم تخمة المعروض عالميا.
المنتخب الوطني للطاولة يشارك في بطولة كأس العرب بمسقط
يشارك المنتخب الوطني لكرة الطاولة في بطولة كأس العرب التي تستضيفها العاصمة العُمانية مسقط خلال الفترة من 15 وحتى 20 أغسطس الجاري.
  International
UN Chief Security Advisor thanks Yemen Interior Ministry
[15/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 15 (Saba) – United Nations Chief Security Advisor Johannes Jacobs highly commended the leadership of the Yemeni Interior Ministry for their efforts in securing the staff and work of the UN missions, humanitarian organizations in the country.

In a letter to the interior minister Major General Mohammed Abdullah al-Qawsi, Mr. Jacobs told the minister that the visit of three high-level UN executive directors of the World Food Program (WFP), the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to Yemen and the ministry's security measures that accompanied them was a great occasion to ensure constructive cooperation and fruitful coordination between the two sides.

The UN officials had visited Yemen during 24-27 July, during which they had visited the capital Sanaa, Hodeidah port city and held dozens of field meetings.

Mr. Jacobs thanked minister al-Qawsi and the ministry for the high-level security measures they provided to secure the UN officials and ensure their safety.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استعراض السبل الكفيلة بمواجهة العدوان في الحديدة
[15/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على عدة محافظات وجيزان ونجران
[15/أغسطس/2017]
النائب العام يطلع على حجم الدمار بمنشآت القضاء بصعدة (مصحح)
[14/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء السبرة بإب يعلنون بدء حملة التعبئة والحشد لمواجهة العدوان
[14/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية المخا بتعز
[14/أغسطس/2017]
