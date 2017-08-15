UN Chief Security Advisor thanks Yemen Interior Ministry [15/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 15 (Saba) – United Nations Chief Security Advisor Johannes Jacobs highly commended the leadership of the Yemeni Interior Ministry for their efforts in securing the staff and work of the UN missions, humanitarian organizations in the country.



In a letter to the interior minister Major General Mohammed Abdullah al-Qawsi, Mr. Jacobs told the minister that the visit of three high-level UN executive directors of the World Food Program (WFP), the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to Yemen and the ministry's security measures that accompanied them was a great occasion to ensure constructive cooperation and fruitful coordination between the two sides.



The UN officials had visited Yemen during 24-27 July, during which they had visited the capital Sanaa, Hodeidah port city and held dozens of field meetings.



Mr. Jacobs thanked minister al-Qawsi and the ministry for the high-level security measures they provided to secure the UN officials and ensure their safety.





Mona M./zak

SABA