آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 14 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 08:01:55م
مجلس النواب يحث لجانه الدائمة على متابعة الحكومة لتنفيذ ما التزمت به من توصيات
واصل مجلس النواب اليوم عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الأولى من الدورة الثانية من دور الإنعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر برئاسة رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
المجموعات المسلحة في سورية تخرق إتفاق منطقة تخفيف التوتر في مدينة القنيطرة
أعلنت السلطات السورية اليوم الاثنين عن خرق المجموعات المسلحة لاتفاق منطقة تخفيف التوتر باستهدافها الحي الخدمي في مدينة البعث في مدينة القنيطرة .
تراجع أسعار النفط بسبب ضعف أنشطة التكرير في الصين
انخفضت أسعار النفط الخام اليوم الاثنين مع تباطؤ نمو أنشطة التكرير في الصين ما يلقي بظلال من الشك على الطلب المستقبلي على الخام في ثاني أكبر دولة مستهلكة في العالم فيما تشير زيادة طاقة الحفر في الولايات المتحدة إلى تفاقم تخمة المعروض عالميا.
برشلونة يعلن عن ضم الدولي البرازيلي باولينيو
أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني لكرة القدم اليوم عن ضم لاعب الوسط الدولي البرازيلي باولينيو مقابل 40 مليون يورو، في أول تعاقد يجريه منذ انتقال البرازيلي نيمار الى باريس سان جرمان الفرنسي.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army pounds Saudi gatherings in Najran
[14/أغسطس/2017] NAJRAN, Aug. 14 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Monday targeted the Saudi gatherings and the fortifications of the Saudi enemy in Najran region.

The army and popular forces targeted the gatherings and the fortifications at al-Fawaz headquarters, a military official told Saba.

In addition, the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi enemy fortifications west of al-Fawaz headquarter.

A Saudi soldier was shot dead west of al-Fawaz site.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air raids on al-Talah site in Najran.

HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
