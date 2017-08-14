Army pounds Saudi gatherings in Najran [14/أغسطس/2017] NAJRAN, Aug. 14 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Monday targeted the Saudi gatherings and the fortifications of the Saudi enemy in Najran region.



The army and popular forces targeted the gatherings and the fortifications at al-Fawaz headquarters, a military official told Saba.



In addition, the army and popular forces pounded the Saudi enemy fortifications west of al-Fawaz headquarter.



A Saudi soldier was shot dead west of al-Fawaz site.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air raids on al-Talah site in Najran.



