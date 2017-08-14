Army repels mercenaries move in Taiz [14/أغسطس/2017] TAIZ, Aug. 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday repelled an attempt of Saudi- Paid mercenaries to move towards al-Khazan hill in Taiz province.







The army and popular forces repelled the mercenaries in al-Kadah hill in Taiz, a military official said.







Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatheirgs of the mercenaries towards al-Shabaka hill in al-Selw area, the official said.







A mercenairy was shot dead in al-Sayar region in al-Selw.







In addition, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air raids in Yakhtel east of Mocha district in Taiz.







HA





Saba