Artillery shells Saudi army, mercenaries in Asir [14/أغسطس/2017]



ASIR, Aug 14 (Saba) – The artillery force of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in a number of sites in Asir border province, causing direct casualties, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The official said that the artillery targeted the gatherings in behind Alab border crossing, east of al-Rabwa and al-Hanger site.





Najat N./zak



Saba