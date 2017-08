Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted in Taiz [14/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Dhobab directorate of Taiz provinces, an official told Saba on Monday.



The official said the national forces fired artillery on the mercenaries in Tabat Alsemn hilltop, inflicting direct casualties.



Reem K./zak



