Saudi air strikes continues its criminal attack on Yemen [14/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 14 (Saba) – Saudi aggression warplanes continued criminal air strikes on several provinces, targeting public and private properties over the past hours, officials said on Monday.



The warplanes launched three raids on Dawar area in Mastaba directorate of Hajah provinces and four raids on Hardh and Medi directorates.



One citizen was killed by an air strike in Burkan area of Razih directorate in Saada province.



Also three raids hit Almkdrh area on Serwah directorate in Marib province, and two other raids in east Yakhtal in Mokha directorate in Taiz provinces.





Reem K./zak

saba