Army shells military sites of Saudi army in Najran [14/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, 14 Aug (Saba) - The rocketry and artillery forces of the army and popular forces hit gatherings, fortifications and vehicles of the Saudi enemy troops and their mercenaries in a number of sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The official said that the artillery targeted Saudi soldiers in the sites of al-Dabaa, Abbasa and Sandy hilltop, hitting the targets directly.

The artillery also bombarded fortifications, vehicles and gatherings of Saudi soldiers in the sites of Rejla and Seqam, causing a large losses in their ranks.

And the missile force fired Katyusha rockets on a Saudi missile launch pad in Akefah area in Najran.





Najat N./zak



saba