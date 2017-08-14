ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 14 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:39:36م
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تدك مواقع العدو خلال الساعات الماضية
واصلت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية دك تحصينات ومواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة خلال الساعات الماضية.
إصابة عامل برصاص الاحتلال شرق بيت لحم و مستوطنون يجددون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى
أصيب صباح اليوم الإثنين عامل برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، شرق بيت لحم، أثناء محاولته الدخول إلى مدينة القدس للالتحاق بعمله هناك .
محادثات تجارية أمريكية مكسيكية كندية على وقع تهديدات ترامب
تنطلق الأربعاء القادم مفاوضات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأمريكا الشمالية (نافتا) بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، في ظل وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لها لسنوات بأنها أسوأ اتفاقية تجارية "على الإطلاق"، وهدد بالانسحاب منها.
نيمار يسجل هدفا في مباراته الأولى مع سان جرمان
سجل المهاجم البرازيلي نيمار هدفًا في مباراته الأولى مع فريقه الجديد باريس سان جرمان على ملعب مضيفه غانغان في المرحلة الثانية من بطولة فرنسا في كرة القدم.
وكيلا وزارة التربية يؤكدان أهمية تفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية لاستمرار التعليم
بروتين موجود في الفطر يمكن ان يساعد في علاج سرطان الدم
مسلحون يقتلون 17 في هجوم على مطعم ببوركينا فاسو واحتجاز رهائن
توزيع 120 سلة غذائية على النازحين وأسر السجناء بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells military sites of Saudi army in Najran
[14/أغسطس/2017]
NAJRAN, 14 Aug (Saba) - The rocketry and artillery forces of the army and popular forces hit gatherings, fortifications and vehicles of the Saudi enemy troops and their mercenaries in a number of sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Monday.
The official said that the artillery targeted Saudi soldiers in the sites of al-Dabaa, Abbasa and Sandy hilltop, hitting the targets directly.
The artillery also bombarded fortifications, vehicles and gatherings of Saudi soldiers in the sites of Rejla and Seqam, causing a large losses in their ranks.
And the missile force fired Katyusha rockets on a Saudi missile launch pad in Akefah area in Najran.


Najat N./zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية المخا بتعز
[14/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غارته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[14/أغسطس/2017]
منظمات تطالب في ذكرى مجزرة مدرسة الفلاح بإدراج السعودية ضمن قتلة الأطفال
[13/أغسطس/2017]
السيد نصرالله يؤكد وجوب وقف العدوان الاميركي السعودي على اليمن وفك الحصار
[13/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء زبيد يؤكدون وقوفهم في مواجهة العدوان والاستمرار في رفد الجبهات
[13/أغسطس/2017]
