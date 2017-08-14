Security services arrest Saudi-paid mercenary cell in Taiz [14/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 14 (Saba) – The Security services in Taiz province arrest on Monday a cell involved in reporting GPS coordinates to the enemy, Saudi-led aggression coalition, a security official told Saba.



The official said the arrested cell members was headed by a judge who used his job to recruited youths and manage the cell.



He said the cell members have confessed that they committed the crime of coordinating GPS to the countries of the aggression.





Reem K./zak

