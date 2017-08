Army destroys Saudi-paid mercenaries' vehicle in Medi [14/أغسطس/2017] MEDI, Aug 14 (Saba) - Heroes of the army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The official said that the snipers of the army also shot dead a mercenary in north of Medi desert.





Najat N./zak

saba