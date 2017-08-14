ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 14 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:42:09م
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تدك مواقع العدو خلال الساعات الماضية
واصلت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية دك تحصينات ومواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة خلال الساعات الماضية.
إصابة عامل برصاص الاحتلال شرق بيت لحم و مستوطنون يجددون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى
أصيب صباح اليوم الإثنين عامل برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، شرق بيت لحم، أثناء محاولته الدخول إلى مدينة القدس للالتحاق بعمله هناك .
محادثات تجارية أمريكية مكسيكية كندية على وقع تهديدات ترامب
تنطلق الأربعاء القادم مفاوضات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأمريكا الشمالية (نافتا) بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، في ظل وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لها لسنوات بأنها أسوأ اتفاقية تجارية "على الإطلاق"، وهدد بالانسحاب منها.
نيمار يسجل هدفا في مباراته الأولى مع سان جرمان
سجل المهاجم البرازيلي نيمار هدفًا في مباراته الأولى مع فريقه الجديد باريس سان جرمان على ملعب مضيفه غانغان في المرحلة الثانية من بطولة فرنسا في كرة القدم.
وكيلا وزارة التربية يؤكدان أهمية تفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية لاستمرار التعليم
بروتين موجود في الفطر يمكن ان يساعد في علاج سرطان الدم
مسلحون يقتلون 17 في هجوم على مطعم ببوركينا فاسو واحتجاز رهائن
توزيع 120 سلة غذائية على النازحين وأسر السجناء بأمانة العاصمة
Court executes man for rape, murder girl
[14/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 14 (Saba) - The court of Appeal and judicial authorities in the capital Sanaa on Monday executed Hussein Abdullah al- Saket after convicted him of raping and killing five-year-old girl Safa Mohamed Taher al-Matari.

The execution of the 22-year-old al-Saket was carried out in a public place in Tahrir Square in central Sanaa where thousands of people witnessed the scene.

The execution was also attended by judicial representatives, members of the family of the victim child and media outlets.
This is the second of its kind executions in the capital in less than a month against men convicted of raping children.


Mona M./zak


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية المخا بتعز
[14/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غارته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[14/أغسطس/2017]
منظمات تطالب في ذكرى مجزرة مدرسة الفلاح بإدراج السعودية ضمن قتلة الأطفال
[13/أغسطس/2017]
السيد نصرالله يؤكد وجوب وقف العدوان الاميركي السعودي على اليمن وفك الحصار
[13/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء زبيد يؤكدون وقوفهم في مواجهة العدوان والاستمرار في رفد الجبهات
[13/أغسطس/2017]
