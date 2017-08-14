Court executes man for rape, murder girl [14/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 14 (Saba) - The court of Appeal and judicial authorities in the capital Sanaa on Monday executed Hussein Abdullah al- Saket after convicted him of raping and killing five-year-old girl Safa Mohamed Taher al-Matari.



The execution of the 22-year-old al-Saket was carried out in a public place in Tahrir Square in central Sanaa where thousands of people witnessed the scene.



The execution was also attended by judicial representatives, members of the family of the victim child and media outlets.

This is the second of its kind executions in the capital in less than a month against men convicted of raping children.





Mona M./zak





Saba