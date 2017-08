Army shelling hits gathering of Riyadh's mercenaries in Medi [14/أغسطس/2017]

MEDI, Aug 14 (Saba) - The army's artillery fired shells against a gathering of Riyadh-paid mercenaries in north of the Medi desert, causing losses in their ranks, a military official said on Monday.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fighter jets waged four raids on Harad and Medi districts.



Mona.M

Saba