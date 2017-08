Numbers of US-Saudi mercenaries killed in Bayda [13/أغسطس/2017]





Al- Bayda, August 13 (Saba) - Numbers of US- Saudi- paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded in an attack by the army and Popular forces on their positions in Qaifi, Bayda province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.







Eman M ./zak

SABA