Civil Aviation denies Saudi lies, confirms Sanaa Airport is secure, safe [13/أغسطس/2017]



SANA'A, August 13(Saba) - The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology denied false claims by the Saudi-led aggression coalition about the Sanaa international airport, in a statement sent to Saba.



It said the airport is safe, secure and completely prepared to receive incoming flights in according to the international aviation standards.



"The airport has been receiving UN aid flights and other incoming flights carrying high-level international and diplomatic delegations for two years now and that confirm the security and safety of the aviation measures in the airport," it said.





