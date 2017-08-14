FM meets UN officials [13/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 13 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met with a number of United Nations officials here.

At the meeting, the minister discussed latest Saudi aggression against Yemen with the UN resident representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and acting representatives of the OCHA Office, the World Food Program (WFP) and the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



The officials also reviewed the increasing numbers in the internally displaced people and deteriorating humanitarian situations caused by the Saudi aggression war and siege.





