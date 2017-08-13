ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 13 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:08:15م
عمليات نوعية وتدمير سفينة حربية للعدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية خلّفت خسائر فادحة في صفوف جيش العدو ومرتزقته، فيما استهدفت القوات البحرية سفينة حربية تابعة للعدوان خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 5 فلسطينيين في رام الله وجنين وبيت لحم
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت خلالها 5 مواطنين من مناطق مختلفة من الضفة الغربية.
صندوق النقد يتوقع نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5% العام الجاري
توقع صندوق النقد الدولي نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5 بالمائة العام الجاري مقارنة 4ر4 بالمائة عام 2016.
المنتخب الأول يبدأ مرحلة الإعداد التكتيكي استعداداً لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد مرحلة جديدة من معسكره الداخلي المقام حالياً في العاصمة صنعاء استعداداً لمواجهة نظيره الفلبيني في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة بالتصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
المعارضة الكينية تتعهد بإلغاء ''الانتخابات الزائفة''
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية مستبا بحجة
قصف مدفعي على تجمعات المرتزقة بمديرية الصلو في تعز
القيادات الشابة وإنجاز للتنمية تحتفلان باليوم العالمي للشباب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells military sites of Saudi army in Jizan, Najran
[13/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, Aug 13 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular force shelled military sites and groups of Saudi army in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official; told Saba on Sunday.

The gatherings were hit in Saudi al-Khadhra crossing point, al-Fawaz military headquarters and Raqabat al-Humar.

The missile units of the national forces pounded Suqam military headquarters in Najran.

Moreover, the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi army and their mercenaries in military site of al-Qanbur in Jizan province.

Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
