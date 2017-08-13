Army shells military sites of Saudi army in Jizan, Najran [13/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 13 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular force shelled military sites and groups of Saudi army in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official; told Saba on Sunday.



The gatherings were hit in Saudi al-Khadhra crossing point, al-Fawaz military headquarters and Raqabat al-Humar.



The missile units of the national forces pounded Suqam military headquarters in Najran.



Moreover, the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi army and their mercenaries in military site of al-Qanbur in Jizan province.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged a strike on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba