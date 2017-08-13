Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [13/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 13 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in different areas of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack targeted the mercenaries in al-Arbain and neighboring areas of Taiz and mountain range behind in Thubab district in the same province.



Meanwhile, the units of national forces foiled an attempt of the mercenaries to sneak up towards al-kandy area in al-Tashrifat, causing large losses, the official added.





AA

Saba