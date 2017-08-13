ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 13 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:07:02ص
طيران العدوان يشن 20 غارة على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 20 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية، واستهدف بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي عدة مناطق بمحافظة صعدة خلال الساعات الماضية.
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بدعم نشاطات حركات المعارضة في العالم
اتهمت روسيا اليوم الولايات المتحدة بانها تدعم "وتدير نشاطات المعارضة في بعض الدول". وقال وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف في منتدى "أرض المعاني" الشبابي بمقاطعة فلاديمير الروسية، "في أي مكان، سواء أكان ذلك في شرق أوربا أو في وسطها، ثمة عدد هائل من الأدلة
صندوق النقد يتوقع نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5% العام الجاري
توقع صندوق النقد الدولي نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5 بالمائة العام الجاري مقارنة 4ر4 بالمائة عام 2016.
المنتخب الأول يبدأ مرحلة الإعداد التكتيكي استعداداً لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد مرحلة جديدة من معسكره الداخلي المقام حالياً في العاصمة صنعاء استعداداً لمواجهة نظيره الفلبيني في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة بالتصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
بريطانيا تقول انها لن تبقى في الاتحاد الاوروبي بطريقة مبطنة
مقتل 15 في انفجار بمدينة كويتا الباكستانية
ترامب وماكرون يتفقان على التعاون بشأن بيونغ يانغ
(إف بي آي) يحقق في صدم سيارة لحشد في تشارلوتسفيل
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[13/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 13 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in different areas of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The attack targeted the mercenaries in al-Arbain and neighboring areas of Taiz and mountain range behind in Thubab district in the same province.

Meanwhile, the units of national forces foiled an attempt of the mercenaries to sneak up towards al-kandy area in al-Tashrifat, causing large losses, the official added.


AA
Saba
