Nine Saudi airstrikes hit Saada [13/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged nine strikes on various areas of Saada province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit different areas of al-Dhaher district seven times and two other strikes on al-Ghail area of Kotaf district.



Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and missile shelling hit various areas of Razah and Shada districts, the official added.





AA

Saba