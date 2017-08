Saudi warplanes wage raids on Bani Matar of Sana'a province [13/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 13 (Saba) - Saudi aggression fighter jets launched air raids on Bani Matar district of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the hostile jets struck al-Sabahah area, causing great damage to citizens' houses, public and private properties, the official added.



Mona.M



