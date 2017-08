U.S.-Saudi warplanes launch raids on capital Sanaa [13/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 13 (Saba) – US-Saudi aggression's warplanes waged two raids against the capital Sanaa, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes targeted Atan and Sabahah areas in the district, causing large damage to citizens' houses.



