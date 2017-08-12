ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 12 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 04:50:46م
مصدر عسكري يؤكد إستهداف سفينة حربية لقوى العدوان بميناء المخا
أكد مصدر عسكري أن القوات البحرية والدفاع الساحلي إستهدفت سفينة حربية تابعة لقوى الغزو والعدوان داخل ميناء المخا بمحافظة تعز.
مداهمات وانتشار للاحتلال شرق جنين بالضفة الغربية
اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، مناطق مختلفة شرق مدينة جنين شمال الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وانتشرت بمحيط الجامعة العربية الأمريكية.
صندوق النقد يتوقع نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5% العام الجاري
توقع صندوق النقد الدولي نمو اقتصاد سيرلانكا بمعدل 5 بالمائة العام الجاري مقارنة 4ر4 بالمائة عام 2016.
عودة أجويرو وميسي وغياب هيجواين عن قائمة التانجو لمباراتي أوروجواي وفنزويلا
أعاد المدير الفني للمنتخب الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم خورخي سامباولي ، مهاجم مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي سيرخيو أجويرو إلى قائمة المنتخب الأرجنتيني (راقصو التانجو) التي أعلنها الليلة الماضية استعدادا لمباراتي الفريق المرتقبتين أمام منتخبي أوروجواي وفنزويلا في تصفيات
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
اختتام مخيم النور الـ 14 في حجة بإجراء 308 عمليات جراحية
وزير الخارجية يلتقي عددا من ممثلي المنظمات الانسانية الدولية في صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Over 11,000 patients died due to Sanaa airport's closure: Yemen Health Ministry
[12/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 12 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population issued statistics showing that 11,250 patients have died because they had not be able to travel abroad for seeking live-saving international medical treatment due to a Saudi-led aggression coalition air blockade.

The ministry also said that over 100,000 Yemeni patients are annually in urgent need to travel abroad to seek healthcare because of the lack of proper medical treatment for chronic diseases inside the country as well as the coalition' siege imposing on Yemen's medical imports.

The ministry urged the humanitarian community and the United Nations humanitarian agencies to help press for immediate reopening Sanaa airport so Yemeni patients can travel abroad for international medical healthcare.
The ministry warned that every day of the airport's closure leads to the death of 325 patients.

Najat N./zak

saba
