Over 11,000 patients died due to Sanaa airport's closure: Yemen Health Ministry [12/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 12 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population issued statistics showing that 11,250 patients have died because they had not be able to travel abroad for seeking live-saving international medical treatment due to a Saudi-led aggression coalition air blockade.



The ministry also said that over 100,000 Yemeni patients are annually in urgent need to travel abroad to seek healthcare because of the lack of proper medical treatment for chronic diseases inside the country as well as the coalition' siege imposing on Yemen's medical imports.



The ministry urged the humanitarian community and the United Nations humanitarian agencies to help press for immediate reopening Sanaa airport so Yemeni patients can travel abroad for international medical healthcare.

The ministry warned that every day of the airport's closure leads to the death of 325 patients.



Najat N.



