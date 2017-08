Army bombs military vehicle in Marib, kills 3 mercenaries [12/أغسطس/2017]

MARIB, Aug 12 (Saba) - The army and popular forces devastated a mercenaries' military vehicle in al-Rabiah valley of Serawh district in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said the operation led to the killing of three mercenaries who were on board.





