UAE Apache helicopter crashed in Shabwa, 4 killed [12/أغسطس/2017]



SHABWA, Aug 12 (Saba) – An Apache helicopter of the United Arab Emirates' occupying forces crashed in Amgel valley of Al-Rawadah directorate in Shabwa provinces, and four of its crew members were killed in mysterious circumstances, a military official told Saba on Saturday.





Reem K./zak

saba