Army breaks Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz [12/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in the direction of Al-Dhabab area of Almawadm Saber directorate in Taiz provinces, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation resulted in the death and injury of several mercenaries and the damage of a number of their vehicles, the official added.





