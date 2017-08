5 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [12/أغسطس/2017]



JAWF, Aug 12 (Saba) - Five Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by snipers of the army and popular forces in the districts of al-Maslwb and al-Ghayil in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said that the snipers unit shot dead three mercenaries in Wqazz area of al-Maslwb district, and the others in al-Ghayil district.





