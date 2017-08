Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Marib [12/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 12 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched three strikes on Serwah directorate in Marib province, an official told Saba.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled homes and farms of the citizens in a number of areas in Serwah.





Reem K./zak

saba