Three Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Nehm [12/أغسطس/2017]



MARIB, Aug 12 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by snipers of the army and popular forces in Nehm district, an official told Saba.



The official said the national forces targeted the mercenaries in Alhawl area and Malh valley.





Reem K.

