Artillery targets US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj [12/أغسطس/2017]



LAHJ, Aug 12 (Saba) – The Artillery units of the army and popular forces targeted groups of the US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in east of Kahbob area of Lahj province, an official told Saba.



The shelling hit the gatherings directly, the official added.





Reem K./zak

saba