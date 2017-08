Saudi fighter jets hit Saada [12/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 12 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes launched five strikes on different areas in Saada province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The targeted areas locate in al-Malahidh, al-Manzalah in al-Dhaher district, al-Sawh in Kotaf district and Mathab in al-Safra district.



Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and missiles shelling hit various area of Monabah district in the same province, the official added.



AA

Saba