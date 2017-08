Saudi jets wage raids on Sanhan [12/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 12 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets waged two air raids on Sanhan and Bani Bahloul districts in Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The raids targeted Amed area in the district, causing huge damage to citizens' property and house.



Mona.M

saba