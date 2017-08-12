Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration foiled in Jawf [12/أغسطس/2017]



JAWF, Aug 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Khab and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries under al-Aqaba area in the district.



Meanwhile, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Khanjer area in the same district, the official added.





AA

Saba