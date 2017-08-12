ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 12 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 10:51:12ص
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غارته الإجرامية على مختلف المحافظات
واصل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي شن غارته الإجرامية على مختلف محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية .
اصابة شابين فلسطينيين برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم الدهيشة والاحتلال يعتقل 20 فلطسينيا بالضفة
اصيب شابان فلسطينيان برصاص جيش الاحتلال الاسرائيلي خلال اقتحامه مخيم الدهيشة جنوب بيت لحم.
الذهب يرتفع مع تصاعد التوتر بين أمريكا وكوريا الشمالية
صعدت أسعار الذهب في المعاملات المبكرة اليوم الأربعاء مع تصاعد التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الشمالية بعدما ردت بيونجيانج على تحذيرات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بالتهديد بقصف جزيرة جوام الأمريكية.
منتخب اليمن يحصد ذهبية ثانية في تصفيات بطولة العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد
حصد المنتخب الوطني للفروسية الميدالية الذهبية الثانية له في تصفيات المجموعة الأولى المؤهلة لبطولة العالم لإلتقاط الأوتاد 2018 الجارية حالياً في مدينة صلالة بسلطنة عمان.
آخر الأخبار:
اليابان تبدأ نشر منظومات دفاعية مضادة للصواريخ
اليابان تبدأ نشر منظومات دفاعية مضادة للصواريخ
عودة أجويرو وميسي وغياب هيجواين عن قائمة التانجو لمباراتي أوروجواي وفنزويلا
اطلاق صاروخي زلزال 1 على تجمعات المرتزقة بساحل وشمال صحراء ميدي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration foiled in Jawf
[12/أغسطس/2017]

JAWF, Aug 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Khab and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The operation killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries under al-Aqaba area in the district.

Meanwhile, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Khanjer area in the same district, the official added.


AA
Saba
