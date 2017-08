Mercenaries kill civilian, injure five in Taiz [08/أغسطس/2017] TAIZ, Aug. 08 (Saba) – A civilian was killed on Tuesday in the US-Saudi paid mercenaries bombing on residential area in Taiz.



The mercenaries targeted the residential area near the factory of ghee and soap in Taiz, killing the civilian and injuring four children and a man, a local official said to Saba.



HA



