Over 14 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [08/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 8 (Saba) – Over 14 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular force repulsed their attempt to sneak up towards Khalid bin al-Waled camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The targeted mercenaries, who were members of the battalion led by mercenary commander Raed al-Yafie, were trying to advance towards al-Santral hilltop near the camp.



Also, the national forces hit a military vehicle ,injured the mercenary commander Hamid Shukri and killed three others of his companions, the official added.





AA/zak

Saba