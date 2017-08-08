ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:10:08م
الرئيس الصماد يهنئ رئيس سنغافورة بالعيد الوطني
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس سنغافورة توني تان كنغ يام بمناسبة احتفالات الشعب السنغافوري الصديق بالعيد الوطني.
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تستهدف مراكب الصيادين في بحر غزة
استهدفت زوارق بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، مراكب الصيادين قبالة بحر مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، بنيران الرشاشات الثقيلة وخراطيم المياه.
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
منتخب الفروسية يصل سلطنة عمان للمشاركة بتصفيات بطولة العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد
وصل المنتخب الوطني للفروسية مساء أمس الأحد إلى سلطنة عمان للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لبطولة كأس العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد 2018 م التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لالتقاط الاوتاد وتنطلق بعد غد الأربعاء بمدينة صلالة.
آخر الأخبار:
الأرصاد يتوقع عدم استقرار الأجواء خلال الـ 24 ساعة القادمة
كازاخستان: "أستانا-6" حول سوريا أواخر الشهر الجاري
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
الكينيون يدلون بأصواتهم في انتخابات عامة وسط مخاوف من حصول أعمال عنف
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Over 14 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz
[08/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 8 (Saba) – Over 14 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular force repulsed their attempt to sneak up towards Khalid bin al-Waled camp in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The targeted mercenaries, who were members of the battalion led by mercenary commander Raed al-Yafie, were trying to advance towards al-Santral hilltop near the camp.

Also, the national forces hit a military vehicle ,injured the mercenary commander Hamid Shukri and killed three others of his companions, the official added.


AA/zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
غارتان لطيران العدوان على مديرية باجل بالحديدة
[08/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الظاهر بصعدة
[08/أغسطس/2017]
العدوان يواصل غاراته الجوية وقصفه الصاروخي والمدفعي على محافظات الجمهورية
[08/أغسطس/2017]
منظمات حقوقية تناشد مجلس الأمن إيقاف مجازر العدوان بحق أطفال اليمن
[07/أغسطس/2017]
قبائل مديرية مزهر بريمة تؤكد إستمرار النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[07/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by