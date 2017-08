US-Saudi warplanes attack Saada [08/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched on Tuesday four strikes on al-Dhaher district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit several areas of the district, causing damage to properties and farms of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba