Army shells groups of Saudi soldiers in Najran [08/أغسطس/2017]



JIZAN, Aug 8 (Saba) – The artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The soldiers were killed in Saudi military site of Raqabat al-Hanjer.



Also, the national forces' shelling killed a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries and bombed a military vehicle off al-khadhra crossing point, the official added.





AA

Saba