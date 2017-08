Army launches missiles on Riyadh's mercenaries in Midi [08/أغسطس/2017]

MIDI, Aug 8 (Saba) – The army and popular committees' missile force bombarded gatherings of Saudi aggression mercenaries in the north of Midi desert, a military official told Saba on Tuesday .



The rockets hit their targets accurately, killing and injuring hundreds.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fighter jets waged nine air raids on Hrad and Midi districts.



Mona.M



SABA