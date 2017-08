Saudi fighter jets hit Nehm [08/أغسطس/2017]

MARIB, Aug 8 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged four raids on Nehm district of Marib province, a Security official told Saba on Tuesday .



Three raids targeted Hareeb al Qaramesh district and one other hit Nehm district, the official added.





