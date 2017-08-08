ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:32:39ص
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي علاقات التعاون ودور الاتحاد المتوقع في إيقاف العدوان
استقبل رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوربي لدى اليمن أنتونيا كالافو برتا .
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تستهدف مراكب الصيادين في بحر غزة
استهدفت زوارق بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، مراكب الصيادين قبالة بحر مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، بنيران الرشاشات الثقيلة وخراطيم المياه.
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
منتخب الفروسية يصل سلطنة عمان للمشاركة بتصفيات بطولة العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد
وصل المنتخب الوطني للفروسية مساء أمس الأحد إلى سلطنة عمان للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لبطولة كأس العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد 2018 م التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لالتقاط الاوتاد وتنطلق بعد غد الأربعاء بمدينة صلالة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz
[08/أغسطس/2017]

TIAZ, Aug 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Dhabab area of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Alhan Mountain in the same operation.

Meanwhile, the artillery of army shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in Mokha and Maqbanah districts in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان يواصل غاراته الجوية وقصفه الصاروخي والمدفعي على محافظات الجمهورية
[08/أغسطس/2017]
منظمات حقوقية تناشد مجلس الأمن إيقاف مجازر العدوان بحق أطفال اليمن
[07/أغسطس/2017]
قبائل مديرية مزهر بريمة تؤكد إستمرار النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[07/أغسطس/2017]
مصدر أمني: العشرات من المغرر بهم عادوا إلى مناطقهم دون أي مضايقات
[07/أغسطس/2017]
منظمة حقوقية: مراسلات أممية تثبت إدانة تحالف العدوان وعدم مشروعية حربه على اليمن
[07/أغسطس/2017]
