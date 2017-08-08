Army foils infiltration of mercenaries in Taiz [08/أغسطس/2017]



TIAZ, Aug 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Dhabab area of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Alhan Mountain in the same operation.



Meanwhile, the artillery of army shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in Mokha and Maqbanah districts in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.





