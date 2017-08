Army destroys vehicle, kills crew in Shabwah [07/أغسطس/2017] SHABWAH, Aug. 07 (Saba) – The Engineering Unit of the army and popular forces destroyed on Monday a military vehicle of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Usailan district in Shabwah province.



The Engineering unit managed to target the vehicle in the district, killing its crew, an official said to Saba.



Saba