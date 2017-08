Army targets mercenaries in Jawf [07/أغسطس/2017] JAWF, Aug. 07 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded on Monday gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



A number of the mercenaries were killed or injured in the artillery bombing in Wadi Harrab in the district, a military official confirmed to Saba.



HA



Saba