Launch of campaign to open Sana'a airport [07/أغسطس/2017]





SANA'A, 07 August (Saba) - Wahj Al-Hayah Foundation has launched, in coordination with the World Avaaz Organization, a campaign to open the vital airport of Sana 'a in front of the navigation movement to save patients live and provide important aids.











The campaign is part of the support of international human rights organizations that are interested in defending the just cases in the world against human rights violations.











AM







SABA