آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:32:39ص
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي علاقات التعاون ودور الاتحاد المتوقع في إيقاف العدوان
استقبل رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوربي لدى اليمن أنتونيا كالافو برتا .
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تستهدف مراكب الصيادين في بحر غزة
استهدفت زوارق بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، مراكب الصيادين قبالة بحر مدينتي دير البلح وخان يونس وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، بنيران الرشاشات الثقيلة وخراطيم المياه.
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
منتخب الفروسية يصل سلطنة عمان للمشاركة بتصفيات بطولة العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد
وصل المنتخب الوطني للفروسية مساء أمس الأحد إلى سلطنة عمان للمشاركة في التصفيات المؤهلة لبطولة كأس العالم لالتقاط الاوتاد 2018 م التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لالتقاط الاوتاد وتنطلق بعد غد الأربعاء بمدينة صلالة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
National Center of Blood launches urgent call for help
[07/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) - The National Center for Blood on Monday sent an urgent call for international humanitarian organizations and businessmen, urging for immediate help support the center to keep working.

in a statement to Saba, director-general of the center Dr. Ayman al-Shahari said: "We have now reached a situation that the center is no longer able to continue working and meet humanitarian and health demands."

" We warn if the center stops operating because of acute shortage of supplies, then a big health disaster will emerge and cannot be imagine," al-Shahari said.


Najat N./zak


Saba
