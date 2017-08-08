National Center of Blood launches urgent call for help [07/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) - The National Center for Blood on Monday sent an urgent call for international humanitarian organizations and businessmen, urging for immediate help support the center to keep working.



in a statement to Saba, director-general of the center Dr. Ayman al-Shahari said: "We have now reached a situation that the center is no longer able to continue working and meet humanitarian and health demands."



" We warn if the center stops operating because of acute shortage of supplies, then a big health disaster will emerge and cannot be imagine," al-Shahari said.





Najat N./zak





