ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:08:42م
خسائر كبيرة للعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد خلال الساعات الماضية.
ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات في فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات التي ضربت شمالي فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا فيما لايزال 15 شخصا في عداد المفقودين ويخضع 27 آخرون للعلاج من الإصابات .
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
برشلونة يتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع بديل نيمار
قالت صحيفة "سبورتس" الإسبانية إن فريق برشلونة توصل إلى "اتفاق نهائي" مع البرازيلي فيليبي كوتينيو لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، بعد أن كانت الصفقة وصلت في وقت سابق إلى طريق مسدود بسبب إدارة النادي الإنجليزي.
آخر الأخبار:
الترجي يتوج بلقب البطولة العربية في أجواء متوترة
ماريا انتونا تعبر عن قلق الاتحاد الأوروبي من تفاقم الوضع الإنساني في اليمن
مقتل وإصابة 29 شخصا على الأقل في إطلاق نار داخل كنيسة في نيجيريا
مصلحة سجون الاحتلال تنكل بالأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجن ريمون
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM meets visiting EU envoy
[07/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf has met with visiting head of the European Union delegation Antonia Calvo Puerta.

In a press statement to Saba, Mr. Sharaf said the EU has recently become more connected to the situation in Yemen, especial in economic, humanitarian aspects and the Yemeni people's suffering caused by the Saudi aggression war.

Sharaf said the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen and the spread of cholera epidemic were a man-made disaster resulted from the Saudi aggression war and its all-out siege against the people of Yemen.

The minister affirmed that the Yemeni leadership and people praised the EU positive stances towards Yemen, adding that the political solution should be through a negotiating table.

Sharaf conveyed the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government's positions to extend a hand of peace to rivals.

The minister stressed on the importance of the EU's role to exert more offers to stop the Saudi aggression war and lift all-out siege imposed on the Yemeni people and to achieve stability in Yemen and the region.


AA/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
41 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان على محافظات الجمهورية
[07/أغسطس/2017]
مكتب أوقاف الحديدة ينظم لقاء موسع لخطباء وعلماء الجراحي
[06/أغسطس/2017]
وكيل شبوة : إحتلال القوات الأمريكية لمناطق بشبوة هدفه السيطرة على النفط
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بذمار تزور أسرة الشهيد الجبري الذي دفن حيا من قبل مرتزقة العدوان
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قوات أمريكية تداهم منزل مواطن وتقتاد ساكنيه نساء ورجال بشبوة
[06/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by