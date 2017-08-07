FM meets visiting EU envoy [07/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf has met with visiting head of the European Union delegation Antonia Calvo Puerta.



In a press statement to Saba, Mr. Sharaf said the EU has recently become more connected to the situation in Yemen, especial in economic, humanitarian aspects and the Yemeni people's suffering caused by the Saudi aggression war.



Sharaf said the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen and the spread of cholera epidemic were a man-made disaster resulted from the Saudi aggression war and its all-out siege against the people of Yemen.



The minister affirmed that the Yemeni leadership and people praised the EU positive stances towards Yemen, adding that the political solution should be through a negotiating table.



Sharaf conveyed the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government's positions to extend a hand of peace to rivals.



The minister stressed on the importance of the EU's role to exert more offers to stop the Saudi aggression war and lift all-out siege imposed on the Yemeni people and to achieve stability in Yemen and the region.





AA/zak



Saba