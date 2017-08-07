U.S. troops invade Yemen's Shabwa, steal gas, oil fields [07/أغسطس/2017]



SHABWA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Large numbers of U.S. troops and UAE soldiers have overran a wide swaths of the Yemeni southeastern province of Shabwa and seized control over gas and oil fields, Shabwa deputy governor said.



The governor, Mohammad Ahmed Abu Harbah told Saba that the foreign troops have invaded the province under the pretext of fighting terrorism and established the so-called "Shabwani elite forces."





Mona M./zak



