آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:08:42م
خسائر كبيرة للعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد خلال الساعات الماضية.
ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات في فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات التي ضربت شمالي فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا فيما لايزال 15 شخصا في عداد المفقودين ويخضع 27 آخرون للعلاج من الإصابات .
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
برشلونة يتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع بديل نيمار
قالت صحيفة "سبورتس" الإسبانية إن فريق برشلونة توصل إلى "اتفاق نهائي" مع البرازيلي فيليبي كوتينيو لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، بعد أن كانت الصفقة وصلت في وقت سابق إلى طريق مسدود بسبب إدارة النادي الإنجليزي.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
U.S. troops invade Yemen's Shabwa, steal gas, oil fields
[07/أغسطس/2017]

SHABWA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Large numbers of U.S. troops and UAE soldiers have overran a wide swaths of the Yemeni southeastern province of Shabwa and seized control over gas and oil fields, Shabwa deputy governor said.

The governor, Mohammad Ahmed Abu Harbah told Saba that the foreign troops have invaded the province under the pretext of fighting terrorism and established the so-called "Shabwani elite forces."


Mona M./zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
41 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان على محافظات الجمهورية
[07/أغسطس/2017]
مكتب أوقاف الحديدة ينظم لقاء موسع لخطباء وعلماء الجراحي
[06/أغسطس/2017]
وكيل شبوة : إحتلال القوات الأمريكية لمناطق بشبوة هدفه السيطرة على النفط
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بذمار تزور أسرة الشهيد الجبري الذي دفن حيا من قبل مرتزقة العدوان
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قوات أمريكية تداهم منزل مواطن وتقتاد ساكنيه نساء ورجال بشبوة
[06/أغسطس/2017]
