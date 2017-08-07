ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:08:42م
خسائر كبيرة للعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد خلال الساعات الماضية.
ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات في فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات التي ضربت شمالي فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا فيما لايزال 15 شخصا في عداد المفقودين ويخضع 27 آخرون للعلاج من الإصابات .
أسعار النفط تستقر قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى لها منذ تسعة أسابيع في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم مدعومة ببيانات توظيف قوية بالولايات المتحدة وتراجع في عدد منصات الحفر الأمريكية على الرغم من أن ارتفاع إنتاج /أوبك/ حد من المكاسب.
برشلونة يتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع بديل نيمار
قالت صحيفة "سبورتس" الإسبانية إن فريق برشلونة توصل إلى "اتفاق نهائي" مع البرازيلي فيليبي كوتينيو لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، بعد أن كانت الصفقة وصلت في وقت سابق إلى طريق مسدود بسبب إدارة النادي الإنجليزي.
آخر الأخبار:
الترجي يتوج بلقب البطولة العربية في أجواء متوترة
ماريا انتونا تعبر عن قلق الاتحاد الأوروبي من تفاقم الوضع الإنساني في اليمن
مقتل وإصابة 29 شخصا على الأقل في إطلاق نار داخل كنيسة في نيجيريا
مصلحة سجون الاحتلال تنكل بالأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجن ريمون
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
More painful surprises to come to Saudi aggression: Defense Minister
[07/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad al-Atifee said there are many military and economic surprises that will be more painful to the Saudi-led aggression coalition to come and they will not be able to black out the news, in a statement to Saba on Monday.

The minister stressed that the Yemeni military strategies against the aggression coalition will move towards a new stage that will be more comprehensive in line with the challenges and requirements to defend the sovereignty, unity and independence of Yemen.

He said the most priorities at this important and sensitive stage is to consolidate and strengthen the internal and borders frontlines by all means, material, human and logistical.



Najat N./zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
41 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان على محافظات الجمهورية
[07/أغسطس/2017]
مكتب أوقاف الحديدة ينظم لقاء موسع لخطباء وعلماء الجراحي
[06/أغسطس/2017]
وكيل شبوة : إحتلال القوات الأمريكية لمناطق بشبوة هدفه السيطرة على النفط
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بذمار تزور أسرة الشهيد الجبري الذي دفن حيا من قبل مرتزقة العدوان
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قوات أمريكية تداهم منزل مواطن وتقتاد ساكنيه نساء ورجال بشبوة
[06/أغسطس/2017]
