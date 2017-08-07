More painful surprises to come to Saudi aggression: Defense Minister [07/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 7 (Saba) – Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad al-Atifee said there are many military and economic surprises that will be more painful to the Saudi-led aggression coalition to come and they will not be able to black out the news, in a statement to Saba on Monday.



The minister stressed that the Yemeni military strategies against the aggression coalition will move towards a new stage that will be more comprehensive in line with the challenges and requirements to defend the sovereignty, unity and independence of Yemen.



He said the most priorities at this important and sensitive stage is to consolidate and strengthen the internal and borders frontlines by all means, material, human and logistical.







