US, Emirates occupying troops raid house in Yemen's Shabwa, arrest family [07/أغسطس/2017]



SHABWA, Aug 7 (Saba) – The US and UAE occupying forces raided the home of a citizen in Shabwa province and arrested the owner and his family members, an official told Saba on Monday.



The official said the Americans searched the family's women and took them along with the owner to a place called "al-Alam", while returned the children without their parents.





Mona M./zak



