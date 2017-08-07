ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 07 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:27:30ص
خسائر كبيرة للعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد خلال الساعات الماضية .
ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات في فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى الفيضانات التي ضربت شمالي فيتنام إلى 25 شخصا فيما لايزال 15 شخصا في عداد المفقودين ويخضع 27 آخرون للعلاج من الإصابات .
مؤشر سوق مسقط يرتفع للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي
ارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق مسقط للأوراق المالية الأسبوع الماضي حوالي 10 نقاط وأغلق على 5057 نقطة، محققا بذلك ارتفاعا للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي، وسط ارتفاع مشتريات المستثمرين الأجانب الذين استحوذوا على نحو 27 بالمائة من إجمالي قيمة التداول مقابل مبيعات بـ
برشلونة يتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع بديل نيمار
قالت صحيفة "سبورتس" الإسبانية إن فريق برشلونة توصل إلى "اتفاق نهائي" مع البرازيلي فيليبي كوتينيو لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي، بعد أن كانت الصفقة وصلت في وقت سابق إلى طريق مسدود بسبب إدارة النادي الإنجليزي.
آخر الأخبار:
مصلحة سجون الاحتلال تنكل بالأسرى الفلسطينيين في سجن ريمون
مون وترامب يناقشان خلال اتصال هاتفي سبل احتواء كوريا الشمالية
وزيرا خارجية الكوريتين يلتقيان في مانيلا اثناء مأدبة للعشاء لمنتدى /آسيان /
41 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان على محافظات الجمهورية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled in Taiz
[07/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 7 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets against gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Thubab and northern Yakhtal areas of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The rockets hit the targets accurately in al-Imam hilltop, Mountain series in Thubab, and al-Hamali area in Yakhtal.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets launched two raids on Mokha Junction in the same province, the official added.
AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
41 غارة إجرامية لطيران العدوان على محافظات الجمهورية
[07/أغسطس/2017]
مكتب أوقاف الحديدة ينظم لقاء موسع لخطباء وعلماء الجراحي
[06/أغسطس/2017]
وكيل شبوة : إحتلال القوات الأمريكية لمناطق بشبوة هدفه السيطرة على النفط
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بذمار تزور أسرة الشهيد الجبري الذي دفن حيا من قبل مرتزقة العدوان
[06/أغسطس/2017]
قوات أمريكية تداهم منزل مواطن وتقتاد ساكنيه نساء ورجال بشبوة
[06/أغسطس/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by