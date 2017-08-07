|
Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled in Taiz
[07/أغسطس/2017]
TAIZ, Aug 7 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets against gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Thubab and northern Yakhtal areas of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.
The rockets hit the targets accurately in al-Imam hilltop, Mountain series in Thubab, and al-Hamali area in Yakhtal.
Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets launched two raids on Mokha Junction in the same province, the official added.
AA
Saba